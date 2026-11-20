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Why a Donbas-for-NATO deal won’t work
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Could Ukraine give up Donbas in exchange for NATO membership? President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the U.S. negotiators had floated the idea during the recent peace talks in Abu Dhabi, raising questions about the credibility of NATO’s security guarantees and the prospects for ending Russia’s war under such conditions.
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Can You Hear Me? The Invisible Battles of Ukrainian Military Medics
The Kyiv Independent's journalists Francis Farrell and Olena Zashko followed a group of Ukrainian military medics as they journeyed from the heat of battle in war-torn Ukraine to the serene forests of Sweden for a short mental health retreat.