The number of schoolchildren in Ukraine has fallen by 600,000 since 2021, while attendance at extracurricular activities has dropped by 16.5%, a study by the Olena Zelenska Foundation, established by Ukraine's first lady, found on Nov. 25.

The study's findings highlight the ongoing difficulties within Ukraine's education system as Russian attacks widely paralyze cities across Ukraine ahead of the upcoming winter.

Around 358,000 Ukrainian teenagers were living in Europe under temporary protection status as of June 2026. The study found that 22.7% of surveyed 15- to 17-year-olds wanted to live abroad permanently, compared with 14.3% of their parents.

Among teenagers who wanted to pursue education abroad, 77.3% said they saw more opportunities outside Ukraine. Another 62.2% considered an international diploma more valuable and believed it would offer better career prospects.

Ukrainian education has been one of the hardest-hit aspects of daily life. Constant air raid alerts have left schools and universities unable to conduct lessons without disruptions, and strikes on educational facilities have deprived students of adequate learning environments.

"We must do everything so that our children do not define themselves as children of war, so that war remains in their lives not only a terrible experience," Ukraine's first lady Olena Zelenska said during the study's presentation in Kyiv.

Russia's aggression has destroyed 235 high school educational facilities, the study revealed. Furthermore, only 35.7% of extracurricular facilities have their own shelter.

Despite the difficulties, 80.3% of teenagers plan to continue their education beyond high school, with 39.7% wishing to obtain a master's degree. Of those, 71.7% want to do so in Ukraine.

The research surveyed 4,050 teenagers aged 12-17 and 3,176 parents and legal guardians across Ukraine, excluding territories under Russian occupation. Researchers conducted the fieldwork between June and August 2026.

The study went beyond focusing solely on Ukrainian teenagers' ambitions, and also revealed geographical and accessibility inequalities. Only 12.5% of settlements across the country have facilities for extracurricular activities, leading to teenagers considered internally displaced persons (IDPs) being 26% less likely to attend extracurricular activities.

Across the country, 53.7% of extracurricular facilities are suitable for those with special educational and mobility needs on the first floor. In comparison, a mere 1% of those facilities can accommodate those teenagers on second and third floors.

The long-term research initiative was launched in 2023, utilizes methodology developed by the Kyiv School of Economics (KSE), and is often supported by UNICEF Ukraine.