The strongest earthquake since 2018 struck Romania overnight on Nov. 18, with tremors felt in Ukraine and Moldova.

The earthquake had a magnitude of 5.7, according to Romania’s National Institute for Earth Physics, the Romanian news site Digi24 reported.

"The earthquake that occurred this morning, at 2:50, had a magnitude of 5.7 and occurred at a depth of 120 km,” Constantin Ionescu, head of the National Institute for Earth Physics, said.

Romania's Emergency Situations Department reported that in areas near the epicenter, several ambulances responded to panic attacks and several minor injuries.

Tremors were felt in Ukraine’s Kyiv, Odesa, Poltava, Vinnytsia, Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv, Cherkasy, and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts, Ukrainian media reported.

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