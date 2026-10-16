'Gas deals will follow' — Zelensky warns Trump could ease more sanctions on Russia

U.S. President Donald Trump's diesel deal with Russia risks paving the way for further sanctions relief for Moscow, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Oct. 16.

Zelensky warned that easing sanctions could eventually lead to the normalization of relations with Moscow, despite Russia showing no readiness to agree to even a ceasefire in Ukraine.

"There's intuition, there's intelligence, and there are various details," Zelensky told reporters in Brussels.

"In my view, we cannot accept these agreements. Because gas deals will follow. And I am absolutely certain of this. After gas, they will lift sanctions on other things as well."

"It will all come down to the banking system, individual people, and the chemical industry."

Zelensky said his main concern was the fate of frozen Russian assets. European diplomats previously told the Kyiv Independent that Moscow was seeking their release from the United States in exchange for agreeing to an energy ceasefire with Ukraine.

"What I consider to be risks are frozen assets," he said. "If I don't defend them, who will do it?"

The deal has strained Ukraine-U.S. relations after Washington unexpectedly announced an arrangement allowing Moscow to export diesel fuel to the U.S. and other markets despite sanctions imposed over Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Zelensky criticized the decision on Oct. 9, warning that allowing Russia to export diesel would provide Moscow with additional revenue to sustain its war.

"This only fuels Putin and enables him to wage more war," Zelensky said. "And at the moment when we are talking about peace, the U.S. is allowing Russia to export diesel."

Tensions had already escalated after Trump blamed Ukrainian strikes on Russian refineries for rising global fuel prices, a claim disputed by experts. His administration also threatened to cut off intelligence support and arms shipments unless Kyiv halted the attacks.

The latest rift follows months of failed attempts to negotiate an end to Russia's war against Ukraine. As diplomatic efforts have stalled, Russia has continued to attack Ukrainian energy infrastructure ahead of the coming winter.

Russia offered the United States nothing in return for sanctions relief on diesel.