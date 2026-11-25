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How Ukraine fought from inside Russian positions in Operation Vivaldi
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The Kyiv Independent’s Asami Terajima and Nick Allard speak with commanders involved in Operation Vivaldi about how Ukrainian forces prepared and carried out the counteroffensive.
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Can You Hear Me? The Invisible Battles of Ukrainian Military Medics
The Kyiv Independent's journalists Francis Farrell and Olena Zashko followed a group of Ukrainian military medics as they journeyed from the heat of battle in war-torn Ukraine to the serene forests of Sweden for a short mental health retreat.