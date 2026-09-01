Donbas, Drones, and Drapatyi's new team – next KI Insights monthly briefing

This autumn will be critical for Ukraine. Front line pressures, Russian aerial bombardment, and rapid turnover at the top of AFU are combining to create a confused and uncertain picture for military analysts.

Russian forces appear closer than ever before to seizing the remaining settlements of the Donbas, a final conquest of the so-called fortress belt will still take time, resources, and sap the initiative of Russian units in other secondary sectors. Ukraine will also enter this autumn with a revamped military leadership, which promises to modernize the AFU and create a more effective force structure.

Despite this, arguably the biggest strategic dilemmas for Ukraine are caused by Russia's rapid rollout of jet-powered UAVs and Banderol missile-drones. Fears of a winter humanitarian crisis are growing, and the race to find appropriate countermeasures is intensifying.

Join a special KI Insights defense briefing covering the following critical questions:

What is the current state of front in Donetsk & Zaporizhzhia?

How are Ukrainian attempts to develop kinetic and EW countermeasures to new Russian jet-powered UAVs

Who are Drapatyi and Khmara's new teams, and what does this suggest for the strategic direction of Ukraine's armed forces?

Procurement changes promise to spur innovation and clean up corruption, but how big is the risk of botched reforms and catastrophic disruptions?

Format: Online, in English. The event will include a presentation followed by a candid Q&A session, available for KI Insights Defense Analytics subscribers.

Date: Tuesday, 15 September 2026

Time: 17:00 Kyiv time (16:00 in Brussels, 15:00 in London, 10:00 in Washington D.C.). Expected duration – 45 minutes or non-subscribers, nd full access to a 90-minute briefing for KI Insights Defense Analytics subscribers.

How to register:

To secure your spot, register by completing this short form.

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The event is for KI Insights subscribers only. Please note that a KI Insights subscription is different from a Kyiv Independent membership.

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About KI Insights:

KI Insights, backed by the Kyiv Independent, provides in-depth analysis of Ukraine's political and business environment. Our briefings offer essential insights for analysts, decision-makers, and organizations overseeing investments or operations in Ukraine.

Please note that a KI Insights subscription is separate from a Kyiv Independent membership and provides more detailed, expert-level analysis. For more information about our work and to subscribe, visit KI Insights.