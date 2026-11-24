South Korea issued an air raid alert for residents of its Ulleungdo Island and the country's Air Force scrambled its fighter jets on Nov. 24 after Russian military aircraft approached the island, the South Korean news agency Yonhap cited the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) on Nov. 24.

The incident comes amid recent tensions between Russia and South Korea, after Russian military aircraft entered South Korea's Air Defense Identification Zone (KADIZ) on Nov. 17.

On Nov. 24, as on Nov. 17, Russian military aircraft entered KADIZ but did not violate South Korea's sovereign airspace. The military believes Russia would likely have violated South Korea's airspace had Seoul not reacted by scrambling its own fighter jets, Yonhap said.

"Russian warplanes fly 600-700 km per hour on average, or 200 meters per second," a military official told the agency. "You can see how urgent the situation was."

An air defense identification zone extends beyond a country's sovereign airspace and allows its military to identify approaching aircraft. Entry into such a zone does not in itself violate national airspace or international law.

Located in the Sea of Japan, Ulleungdo is a South Korean island 120 kilometers (75 miles) east of the Korean Peninsula.



The Interior Ministry issued an alert to residents of Ulleungdo at 7:52 a.m. local time, instructing them to evacuate to underground shelters or nearby buildings, Yonhap said. Party in English, the alert read "Evacuation, air raid."

The alert was lifted three minutes later, after the Russian aircraft left the area. The incident marked the first time South Korea's military issued a preliminary air raid alert over a possible airspace intrusion by Russian warplanes, Yonhap said.

South Korea's Defense Ministry spokesperson Chung Binna said the ministry planned to summon Russia's military attaché in Seoul later on Nov. 24 to lodge a formal complaint.

The incident follows several similar encounters involving Russian military aircraft near the Korean Peninsula.

In August, Russian military aircraft entered South Korea's air defense identification zone over the East Sea, prompting Seoul to scramble fighter jets.

In June, nearly 10 Russian and Chinese military aircraft entered the zone over South Korea's eastern and southern waters during what appeared to be joint aerial exercises.

South Korea subsequently lodged a protest with Moscow and Beijing through diplomatic channels over the June incident.

The latest encounter took place amid deepening military cooperation between Russia and North Korea, which has supplied troops and weapons to support Moscow's war against Ukraine.