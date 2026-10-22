On Borrowed Time: Ukraine's Economy in the War's Fifth Winter – KI Insights monthly briefing

Ukraine is heading into 2027 with a rising fiscal gap. Growth forecasts have been cut, inflation is rising, and the need for external financing seems to just keep going up. The economy is being squeezed by a labor market drained by mobilization and emigration, energy infrastructure has been decimated, and the IMF is pressing to increase revenues. How these pressures are managed over the coming months will shape not only Ukraine's fiscal stability but also its ability to keep financing the war.

Our upcoming briefing will focus on the following issues:

The 2027 budget: how large the gap really is, who is expected to fill it, and what happens if partner money arrives late.

Growth and inflation: why the 2026 recovery stalled and what to expect from prices, the hryvnia, and the National Bank.

The labor shortage: how mobilization and emigration are reshaping the workforce and which sectors are hit hardest.

Taxes and the IMF: which revenue measures are on the table and how politically feasible they are.

The winter factor: what renewed strikes on energy mean for industry, exports and the business climate.

Format: Online, in English. The event will include a presentation followed by a candid Q&A session.

Date: Thursday, 29 October 2026

Time: 17:00 Kyiv time (16:00 in Brussels, 15:00 in London, 11:00 in Washington D.C.).

How to register:

To secure your spot, register by completing this short form.

Once registered, you will receive the details via email.

The event is for KI Insights subscribers only. Please note that a KI Insights subscription is different from a Kyiv Independent membership.

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About KI Insights:

KI Insights, backed by the Kyiv Independent, provides in-depth analysis of Ukraine's political and business environment. Our briefings offer essential insights for analysts, decision-makers, and organizations overseeing investments or operations in Ukraine.

Please note that a KI Insights subscription is separate from a Kyiv Independent membership and provides more detailed, expert-level analysis. For more information about our work and to subscribe, visit KI Insights.