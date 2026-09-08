State of Ukraine's politics – KI Insights monthly briefing

Ukraine is currently undergoing a deep political crisis, fuelled by seemingly endless corruption investigations into the country's top leadership, the emergence of radical nationalist forces, and a rising popular backlash to both mobilization and government policy overall.

Our upcoming briefing will focus on the following questions:

What is the real state of the "elections debate" started by ex-Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov?

What can we learn from the emergence of right-wing parties, incl. the Christian Corpus, and what does it mean for political competition in Ukraine?

How great is social discontent with government policies, and what are the risks of a “normalization bloc” appearing on the political scene?

How have the anti-corruption investigations impacted Zelensky's inner circle?

Format: Online, in English. The event will include a presentation followed by a candid Q&A session.

Date: Wednesday, 30 September 2026

Time: 17:00 Kyiv time (16:00 in Brussels, 15:00 in London, 10:00 in Washington D.C.).

How to register:

To secure your spot, register by completing this short form.

Once registered, you will receive the details via email.

The event is for KI Insights subscribers only. Please note that a KI Insights subscription is different from a Kyiv Independent membership.

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Questions?

If you need any assistance or have questions, please contact us at insights@kyivindependent.com

About KI Insights:

KI Insights, backed by the Kyiv Independent, provides in-depth analysis of Ukraine's political and business environment. Our briefings offer essential insights for analysts, decision-makers, and organizations overseeing investments or operations in Ukraine.

Please note that a KI Insights subscription is separate from a Kyiv Independent membership and provides more detailed, expert-level analysis. For more information about our work and to subscribe, visit KI Insights.