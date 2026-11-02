Washington's New Balance and Ukraine – KI Insights monthly briefing

The upcoming midterms will play a major role in shaping Washington's domestic and foreign policy for the coming years. Control of the House and the Senate decides who sets the agenda on security assistance, sanctions against Russia, and oversight of the White House's peace diplomacy. It also increasingly decides how far Congress is willing to act on its own.

This year has already shown that Ukraine policy in Washington is no longer decided solely in the White House. In June, a bipartisan coalition forced the Ukraine Support Act through the House via a discharge petition, against the wishes of the party leadership. Ukraine's political class and its European partners will be reading the results closely.

Our upcoming briefing will focus on the following issues:

The results: what the new balance in the House and the Senate means for Ukraine-related legislation, from security assistance to sanctions.

The White House: whether the outcome strengthens or constrains the administration's approach to negotiations with Moscow.

Europe's share: how the results affect European burden-sharing and arms purchases from the U.S. on Ukraine's behalf.

The view from Kyiv: how Ukraine's leadership reads Washington, and what it plans to do differently in 2027.

Format: Online, in English. The event will include a presentation followed by a candid Q&A session.

Date: Thursday, 5 November 2026

Time: 17:00 Kyiv time (16:00 in Brussels, 15:00 in London, 10:00 in Washington, D.C.).

How to register:

To secure your spot, register by completing this short form.

Once registered, you will receive the details via email.

The event is for KI Insights subscribers only. Please note that a KI Insights subscription is different from a Kyiv Independent membership.

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About KI Insights:

KI Insights, backed by the Kyiv Independent, provides in-depth analysis of Ukraine's political and business environment. Our briefings offer essential insights for analysts, decision-makers, and organizations overseeing investments or operations in Ukraine.

Please note that a KI Insights subscription is separate from a Kyiv Independent membership and provides more detailed, expert-level analysis. For more information about our work and to subscribe, visit KI Insights.