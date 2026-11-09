Ukraine strikes Russia's second-largest oil refinery in overnight drone attack, Russian governor says

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

A Ukrainian drone attack hit Russia's second-largest oil refinery in Kirishi, Leningrad Oblast, in an overnight attack, regional governor Aleksandr Drozdenko confirmed on Nov. 9.

Fire erupted on the territory of the refinery after the Ukrainian drone strike, but has since been extinguished, according to Drozdenko.

The attack caused large explosions at the site about 800 kilometers (about 500 miles) north of Ukraine, multiple Ukrainian monitoring channels, including Exilenova+ and Supernova+, reported.

Eyewitness footage of the attacks appeared to show enormous fireballs emanating from the refinery, illuminating the night sky.

NASA's Fire Information for Resource Management System (FIRMS), which uses satellite data to detect thermal anomalies and fires, detected multiple hotspots at the facility.

Drozdenko said that a total of 113 Ukrainian drones were shot down over the region during the attack. Elsewhere in Leningrad Oblast, debris from a Ukrainian drone fell on an apartment building in the town of Vsevolozhsk, killing a woman, the governor added.

0:00 / 1× Eyewitness footage of what appears to be the Kirishi Petroleum Organic Synthesis plant on fire following a Ukrainian drone attack on Nov. 9, 2026. (Exilenova_plus / Telegram)

The Kirishi Petroleum Organic Synthesis plant, also known as the Kinef plant, can produce 20 million metric tons of oil per year and is subject to Western sanctions against Russia enacted by Ukraine's allies, including measures imposed by the U.S. The facility produces more than 6% of Russia's total refined oil, including a wide range of petroleum products such as fuel used by the country's armed forces.

Ukrainian drones targeted the refinery previously on Aug. 30.

On May 5, the Kirishi oil refinery temporarily halted processing after Ukrainian drone strikes damaged three of its four crude distillation units.

The attacks come as Ukraine resumes strikes on Russia's energy infrastructure following a temporary halt urged by U.S. President Donald Trump. Senior Ukrainian officials confirmed to the Kyiv Independent that Kyiv never agreed to Trump's unilaterally imposed energy ceasefire with Russia on Oct. 31.

Russia has increased strikes on Ukrainian energy infrastructure in recent weeks, causing widespread blackouts and water outages, as well as civilians deaths.