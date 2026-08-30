Major oil refinery, airbase targeted by Ukrainian forces in reported strikes across Russia

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Ukrainian forces targeted a major oil refinery in northwestern Russia's Leningrad Oblast and an airbase in Krasnodar Krai overnight on Aug. 30, monitoring channels reported.

One of Russia's largest oil refineries, the Kirishi Petroleum Organic Synthesis plant, also known as the Kinef plant, was set ablaze after it was struck by Ukrainian forces in Leningrad Oblast, according to Telegram channel Exilenova Plus.

The facility is subject to Western sanctions against Russia enacted by Ukraine's allies, including measures imposed by the U.S.

Leningrad Oblast Governor Aleksandr Drozdenko confirmed a "drone crash has been reported in the vicinity of a refinery in the Kirishi district, resulting in a fire" as 42 drones were shot down over the region.

Meanwhile, an airbase was struck in the town of Yeysk in Russia's Krasnodar Krai, where eyewitnesses reported that a series of strong explosions occurred.

The details could not be immediately verified.

Ukraine regularly strikes military infrastructure deep within Russia and the occupied territories in an effort to diminish Moscow's ability to continue waging its war.

Ukrainian forces struck a Rostov-on-Don warehouse belonging to Russian e-commerce giant Ozon the night prior on Aug. 29, the company announced, as sites across southern Russia's Rostov Oblast were reportedly targeted.

Ukrainian forces also struck several Russian military targets in occupied Ukrainian territories during an overnight operation on Aug. 29, according to the General Staff.

Ukraine targeted Russian facilities used to store, prepare, and launch attack drones in the occupied city of Donetsk, as well as in the village of Hvardiiske near Simferopol in occupied Crimea, according to the General Staff.