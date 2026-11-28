Crimean Tatar political prisoner Jebbar Bekirov, 56, died in a Russian penal colony in Murmansk, Eskender Bariyev, chairman of the Crimean Tatar Resource Center, reported on Nov. 28.

Bekirov, who had previously reported deteriorating health and food shortages in prison, had been in Russian custody since his arrest by occupation authorities in Crimea in August 2021.

Bariyev said on Facebook that Bekirov had turned 56 in April. He did not disclose the cause of death.

According to Bariyev, Bekirov is the fourth Crimean political prisoner to die in Russian custody, following the deaths of Konstantin Shiring, Dzhemil Gafarov, and Rustem Virati.

Bariyev called for an investigation into Bekirov's death, stressing Russia's responsibility for the health and lives of those it has unlawfully imprisoned.

In July 2025, Bekirov's wife, Diliara Bekirova, reported that her husband's health had deteriorated while he was being held in a prison in the Russian city of Vladimir, according to the Crimean Tatar Resource Center.

Bekirov required dental treatment, suffered from a vitamin D deficiency, and reported limited access to nutritious food.

A cook from the Sevastopol area, Bekirov was arrested on Aug. 17, 2021, following a series of searches of Crimean Tatar homes by Russian occupation authorities in connection with the so-called second Sevastopol Hizb ut-Tahrir group case.

President Volodymyr Zelensky condemned the searches and arrests at the time as a blatant violation of human rights, while Ukraine's Foreign Ministry lodged a protest with Russia.

A Russian military court in Rostov-on-Don sentenced Bekirov to 17 years in prison in May 2023. Three other defendants in the case — Rustem Murasov, Zavur Abdullaiev, and Rustem Tairov — were each sentenced to 12 years.

Hizb ut-Tahrir, an Islamist organization with a following among Crimean Tatars, is not banned in most European countries. Russian authorities routinely prosecute alleged members of the group on terrorism charges, including for peaceful activities.

As of early November, Russia was holding 385 Crimean political prisoners, including 113 Crimean Tatars and 116 defendants in Hizb ut-Tahrir cases, Bariyev said, according to Ukrinform.

Crimean Tatars have faced systematic persecution by Russian occupation authorities since Russia's illegal annexation of Crimea in 2014.