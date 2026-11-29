Russian forces killed the last remaining resident of the frontline village of Tiahynka in Kherson Oblast after he returned home despite receiving a written death threat from Russian soldiers, Mykola Yatsenko, head of the Tiahynka village military administration, reported on Nov. 27.

The man's remains, discovered on Oct. 30 during a temporary humanitarian ceasefire, have since been identified through forensic examination and buried in the nearby village of Tavriiske, Yatsenko told public broadcaster Suspilne.

Tiahynka, which had a population of 2,031 before Russia's full-scale invasion, lies on the western bank of the Dnipro River and has been subjected to relentless Russian attacks.

The man had previously traveled by bicycle to the nearby village of Vysoke to collect his pension, receive humanitarian aid, and buy food, Yatsenko told public broadcaster Suspilne.

As the security situation deteriorated, his visits became increasingly infrequent.

The man eventually agreed to leave Tiahynka after receiving a handwritten threat from Russian soldiers.

"Grandpa, get out of here, or we'll kill you!" the note read.

A handwritten note threatening the last remaining resident of Tiahynka, Kherson Oblast, reportedly left by Russian soldiers. (Mykola Yatsenko/Facebook)

He was given temporary accommodation but returned home just two days later, Yatsenko said.

The man is believed to have been killed when Russian forces shelled his house, local media outlet MOST reported on Nov. 28.

A U.S.-mediated humanitarian ceasefire that began in the Russian-occupied city of Oleshky on Oct. 27 was subsequently expanded across Kherson Oblast, allowing authorities to evacuate civilians and deliver humanitarian aid.

Ten people were evacuated from settlements in the Tiahynka community during the ceasefire.

Tiahynka and surrounding villages continue to face daily Russian attacks, including artillery shelling, airstrikes, and drone attacks, according to Suspilne.