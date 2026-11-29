Editor's note: This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

A Russian attack on the city of Zaporizhzhia killed one woman and injured two people, including a child, overnight on Nov. 29, the Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration reported.

The injured child was rescued from under the rubble, the regional administration said on Telegram.

Photos published by the regional administration show a multi-story residential building with shattered windows and damaged balconies.

Authorities are assessing the extent of the damage.

Further details about the attack were not immediately available.