Ukraine, allies to coordinate peace efforts ahead of planned talks with Russia

The European Commission will host talks on Ukraine in Brussels on Nov. 4, bringing together representatives from the U.S., Ukraine, NATO, and several European countries to discuss efforts to end Russia's war, the Commission said on Nov. 3.

The meeting is expected to help coordinate positions ahead of the next round of trilateral talks between Ukraine, Russia, and the U.S., which Washington plans to hold in Abu Dhabi.

"The European Commission will host a meeting with representatives from Ukraine, the U.S., France, Germany, the U.K., NATO, and the World Bank, and this meeting will build on earlier talks that took place in Miami," Commission spokesperson Paula Pinho told reporters.

NATO spokesperson Allison Hart also confirmed that alliance representatives would meet with officials from France, Germany, the U.K., and the U.S. later this week.

The talks are expected to include discussions of a proposed "prosperity plan" for Ukraine and security guarantees, Reuters reported, citing a source familiar with the matter.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the meeting would be held at the level of technical teams.

The meeting comes as Washington pushes to bring Ukrainian and Russian representatives together for another round of peace negotiations.

U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff announced on Nov. 3 that the next round of trilateral talks between Moscow, Kyiv, and Washington would take place on Nov. 10.

The trilateral meeting was initially expected to take place in October, after U.S. President Donald Trump's envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner visited Ukraine and Russia. The visits resulted in an agreement in principle to hold negotiations, but the Kremlin later declined to participate, accusing Kyiv of carrying out airstrikes on election day on Sept. 20.

The planned talks follow a renewed U.S. effort to revive negotiations. Moscow has repeatedly rejected Western-backed proposals for a full and unconditional ceasefire, which Kyiv has supported, while continuing to demand that Ukraine cede Donbas.