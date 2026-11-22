A petition calling for Vitalii Kim to resign from his post as Ukraine's Veterans Affairs Minister has gained the necessary 25,000 signatures, Ukrainian veteran and activist Oleh Symoroz reported on social media on Nov. 22.

Kim, the former governor of Mykolaiv Oblast and an internationally recognized public official, has served in the role only four months. Calls for his removal mounted after he made controversial comments to the media about the benefits of psychological care for veterans and the likelihood that some soldiers would turn to crime after returning from the front lines.

A petition for Kim's resignation has garnered 25,605 signatures, according to the Cabinet of Ministers web portal. This puts it over the 25,000-signature threshold necessary for the petition to prompt government review.

"Thank you to everyone who responded to our call! It took less than five days," Symoroz wrote on social media. "Now the Prime Minister of Ukraine is obliged to consider the petition."

While logging 25,000 signatures does not automatically trigger Kim's resignation, it does require the Cabinet of Ministers to review and respond to the petition within 10 days. The petition calls on Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi to submit a proposal to Ukraine's parliament initiating Kim's removal.

The petition was registered on Nov. 18 by Mykyta Tatianko, a veteran and former prisoner of war (POW) who defended the city of Mariupol during Russia's full-scale invasion. Tatianko's petition demands Kim's removal, a comprehensive review of his tenure, and cooperation with Ukraine's veteran community in selecting his replacement.

"I make this demand as a defender of Mariupol —a veteran who endured Russian captivity and knows the true cost of the struggle for Ukraine's independence," he writes.

The petition for Kim's removal was registered two days after the minister gave an interview to RBC Ukraine that sparked outrage among Ukraine's veteran community.

Kim told the outlet he believed crime would "definitely" increase when soldiers returned from combat. He also downplayed the importance of psychological support for veterans, saying he thinks a majority of veterans can resolve their mental health issues on their own.

"I simply don't buy into all this talk about 'trauma' and 'processing' — it's just a marketing ploy," he said.

Symoroz, a disabled veteran and activist critical of Kim's work as minister, said the comments make him "unfit for the job."

"If the country's top political leadership continues to ignore this issue, the veteran community reserves the right to hold peaceful marches along the ministers' street," he wrote.