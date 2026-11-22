Ukrainian service members took part in a joint drone exercise with forces from the U.S., U.K., Germany, and Latvia to test piloting skills under realistic battlefield conditions, Ukraine's General Staff said on Nov. 22.

The three-day Drone Crucible exercise, organized by U.S. Special Operations Command Europe (SOCEUR), brought together teams to exchange practical knowledge, test drones in field conditions, and provide feedback to manufacturers. The drills focused on small drones, including first-person-view (FPV) models, according to the General Staff.

"For Ukraine, exercises like these provide an opportunity to share lessons from modern warfare with partners, learn from their practices and develop unmanned capabilities together," the General Staff said.

The British Royal Navy said on Nov. 17 that the exercise took place in Bavaria, Germany. Teams from five countries competed in challenges involving strikes on distant targets, reconnaissance, and attacks inside buildings. The U.S. National Drone Association hosted the event.

The exercise comes as Western allies increasingly turn to Ukraine to receive battle-tested drone experience, nearly five years into Russia's full-scale war. As drones increasingly dominate the battlefield, Western armies are working to improve their drone capabilities and piloting skills.

The Ukrainian army regularly participates in multinational exercises to exchange drone knowledge, including at Aurora 26, a Swedish-led exercise in May where 13 countries took part to learn from the drone war in Ukraine.