Denmark has urged European Union countries to tighten travel restrictions on Russian nationals following a foiled assassination plot against a Ukrainian rapper, Reuters reported on Nov. 21.

A day earlier, Denmark ordered the expulsion of Russia's defense attaché over a plot to kill Ukrainian-American rapper Kyivstoner that Danish intelligence attributed to Russia. Copenhagen is now seeking a coordinated European response, including stricter visa rules and limits on Russian citizens' movement across the Schengen Area.

In a diplomatic note circulated to EU governments on Nov. 20 and seen by Reuters, Denmark proposed suspending tourist visas for Russian nationals and ending recognition of Russian non-biometric passports throughout the Schengen Area.

The proposals also include greater use of visas valid only in the issuing country, rather than across the entire Schengen zone, and tighter entry restrictions for current and former Russian combatants.

Denmark is expected to present the measures to EU ambassadors in Brussels on Nov. 23.

"We must take concrete actions that project European strength and decisiveness," the diplomatic note said, according to Reuters.

Copenhagen called for EU countries to replace their differing national restrictions with a unified approach to Russian nationals' entry into Europe.

The Russian Embassy in Copenhagen rejected the allegations of Russian involvement in the assassination plot, saying Denmark had provided no evidence.

The Danish initiative comes as the EU considers broader restrictions affecting Russian nationals, including tourists, former combatants, and athletes.

EU Sports Commissioner Glenn Micallef has also outlined plans to restrict funding for sports organizations cooperating with Russia, alongside work on further sanctions and visa guidelines.

Four EU and national officials previously told the Kyiv Independent that the European Commission was expected to unveil its 22nd sanctions package on Nov. 23, with measures related to sport expected to feature prominently.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen expressed solidarity with Denmark and other EU countries targeted by Russian hybrid operations, saying the bloc would soon propose a new European Security Strategy to strengthen its preparedness and deterrence.