Hungary has joined the Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children abducted by Russia, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Nov. 26, days after he met with Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Magyar.

The coalition was launched in February 2024, co-chaired by Ukraine and Canada. The group previously had 53 members, including Denmark, the U.S., and Ukraine, before Hungary joined.

Zelensky and Magyar met in the western Ukrainian region of Zakarpattia on Nov. 24, in the first formal meeting between the two leaders since the Hungarian leader took office in May. Magyar described the visit as a "new beginning" for relations between the two countries.

After years of close ties between Budapest and Moscow, Zelensky, in his Nov. 26 address, noted that "Hungary condemns Russia's war and Russia's crimes."

"Following my meeting with the Prime Minister of Hungary and, more broadly, what has effectively been a reset in relations between Hungary and Ukraine, our neighbors have joined our global coalition — the coalition of countries ready to work to bring Ukrainian children home, children who were abducted by Russia," Zelensky said.

Hungary's previous authorities, led by former Prime Minister Viktor Orban, were considered one of the EU's warmest governments towards Moscow.

Kyiv and its allies actively work to reunite Ukrainian children abducted by Russia with their families and to bring them back to territory under Ukrainian control.

Ukraine returned 13 children and teenagers from Russian-occupied territories on the week of Nov. 6, Mykola Kuleba, founder of the humanitarian organization Save Ukraine, said.

There are 20,610 confirmed cases of deportation and forced transfer of Ukrainian children to Russia as of September, according to Ukraine's Justice Ministry.

Over 582,000 Ukrainian children are also studying in nearly 2,000 schools in Russian-occupied Ukraine during the 2025–2026 academic year, where a Russian curriculum and educational standards are in place.

Moscow's forced abduction of Ukrainian children prompted arrest warrants for Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russia's Commissioner for Children's Rights Maria Lvova-Belova from the International Criminal Court (ICC) in March 2023.