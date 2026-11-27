U.S. President Donald Trump departed from a published joint statement with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte on Nov. 26, adding Ukraine to a warning against expanding the war that was originally directed solely at Russia.

The change comes amid growing concerns among European allies over the geographical expansion of Russia's war against Ukraine, following recent Russian airspace violations in Poland and a Ukrainian strike on a Russian warship in the Mediterranean Sea.

Trump and Rutte met at the U.S. president's Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida on Nov. 25, with Russia's war against Ukraine and the conflict in Iran among the primary topics of discussion.

In the joint statement released following the meeting, the two leaders emphasized "the importance of Russia avoiding any actions that intentionally, or unintentionally, expand the war."

Hours later, Trump published his own version of the statement on Truth Social, referring to "the importance of Russia and Ukraine avoiding any actions that intentionally, or unintentionally, expand the War."

A NATO official speaking on condition of anonymity told Politico that both sides had agreed to the original statement, indicating that Trump had subsequently changed the wording unilaterally.

The White House did not respond to Politico's request for comment.

In a separate social media post on Nov. 26, Trump said he had urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to end military aggression across Europe during their meeting in Shenzhen, China, on Nov. 19.

Trump also expressed optimism about the possibility of reaching a peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia.

The revised wording comes as European leaders grapple with the risk of the war spreading beyond Ukraine's borders.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul separately warned against the geographical expansion of the war on Nov. 26, while reaffirming their countries' support for Ukraine.

President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed on Nov. 23 that Ukrainian forces had sunk the Russian corvette Merkury in the Mediterranean Sea off the coast of Benghazi, Libya.

Meanwhile, a series of Russian airspace violations in Poland has heightened security concerns among NATO allies, with Warsaw raising the possibility of NATO intercepting Russian missiles over Ukrainian territory.

NATO foreign ministers are scheduled to meet in Brussels on Dec. 2.