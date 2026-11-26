President Volodymyr Zelensky on Nov. 26 presented the Order of Freedom to Larysa Briukhovetska on behalf of her late husband, Viacheslav Briukhovetsky, who helped revive the National University of Kyiv-Mohyla Academy after Ukraine regained independence in 1991.

Briukhovetsky died on Nov. 12 at the age of 79, and his funeral on Nov. 25 in Kyiv was attended by thousands.

Prior to its 1991 revival, the Kyiv-Mohyla Academy did not exist as an active university because its grounds were repurposed by Soviet authorities for military and state purposes.

Soviet authorities also tried to erase the Ukrainian cultural traditions associated with the Kyiv-Mohyla Academy’s legacy, which dates back to its original founding in the 17th century.

Under Briukhovetsky's leadership, the university broke with the Soviet model of education through reforms like introducing independent entrance exams, expanding students' choice of courses, and promoting interdisciplinary study. He served as president of the university from 1994 until 2007, after which he was awarded the title of honorary president.

He was awarded the Hero of Ukraine title, the highest national honor, the same year.

"We will always honor the immense contribution he made to the revival of the Mohyla Academy, to Ukraine’s development, and to nurturing generations of young Ukrainians grounded in strong values," Zelensky said.

Briukhovetsky was also among the founders of the People's Movement of Ukraine (Rukh), a political movement in the late Soviet period that helped push for Ukraine's independence.

Additionally, he authored over 400 scholarly works over the course of his life, including studies on prominent literary figures like Mykola Zerov and Viktor Petrov.