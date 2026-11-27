Restrictions on the U.S.-provided Starshield satellite communications system continue to undermine Ukraine's ability to intercept Russian attack drones, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an interview with the BBC published on Nov. 26.

Zelensky confirmed that restrictions on Starlink and its military-grade service, Starshield, remained in place in Russian-occupied areas of Ukraine, affecting Ukrainian drone operations.

Ukrainian drone operators told the BBC that their interceptor drones could no longer keep up with Russian Shahed-type drones, allowing some to penetrate deeper into Ukrainian territory.

Asked who was responsible for the restrictions, Zelensky said the situation remained unclear.

"Technically SpaceX, politically - I don't know, I really don't know," he said. "It's like... ping pong. We are asking one side, they say it's the other."

The restrictions have been a point of contention between Kyiv and Washington in recent weeks. Earlier in November, Zelensky called on the United States and Elon Musk's SpaceX to remove speed limits on Starshield terminals, warning that they were undermining Ukraine's defenses against Russian drones.

Zelensky also expressed frustration over delays in American deliveries of Patriot air defense interceptors, saying Ukraine continued to face a severe shortage of missiles capable of stopping Russian ballistic attacks.



The president criticized Washington for prioritizing the Middle East over Ukraine, describing the shortage of ballistic missile interceptors as "very, very big."

"It's a pity they made a focus on Middle East and they help them more… It's a pity. We have huge questions with this," Zelensky said.

"The deficit of these missiles - that is people's lives."

The president said Ukraine's military is now intercepting about 70% of Russia's fastest drones, although he acknowledged the country faces significant challenges in protecting its skies.

The restrictions and shortages come as Russia intensifies its attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure ahead of winter, leaving repair crews struggling to restore electricity and heating across several regions.

Recent Russian strikes have also targeted bridges across the Dnipro River in Kyiv, while jet-powered drones continue to threaten the capital and other major Ukrainian cities.

Zelensky acknowledged that Ukraine was facing a difficult winter but pledged to defend Kyiv amid mounting Russian attacks.

"People can go, but we will try to defend our capital in any way. We need our capital. Without a capital, you don't have a country," Zelensky said.