Russia targeted Europe's largest electrical substation in Ukraine as missiles and drones rained down on the country and its energy facilities overnight on Nov. 20, an energy official told the Kyiv Independent on condition of anonymity.

Russia struck the massive Western Ukrainian (Zakhidnoukrainska) 750-kV substation, one of the most critical nodes in Ukraine's energy network, the energy official said. The severity of the damage has not been made public.

Russia's recent energy attacks have largely focused on disconnecting Kyiv with combined missile and drone attacks. Western regions have been less affected by strikes on energy facilities this autumn, although authorities temporarily introduced some scheduled outages last month.

The Western Ukrainian substation transmits electricity from two nuclear power plants and two thermal power plants to oblasts in western Ukraine. It is also a gateway for electricity imports from the EU, which Ukraine relies on during emergencies.

The strikes overnight forced the country’s nuclear power plants to reduce electricity generation, First Deputy Energy Minister Artem Nekrasov said.

Nekrasov said the plants would gradually return to normal operations after damaged power networks are restored.

Repair crews have begun work where security conditions allow, but repeated strikes on repaired facilities and ongoing air raid alerts are slowing recovery efforts, he said.

As of the morning of Nov. 20, parts of Kyiv and 10 regions were without electricity following the attacks. Emergency power outages were also introduced in several regions, including Lviv, Zakarpattia and Ivano-Frankivsk.

The attack left residents of Lviv, Zakarpattia, and Ivano-Frankivsk oblasts without power as rolling outages were implemented in western Ukraine to stabilize the grid, Ukrenergo, Ukraine's state grid operator, announced on Telegram.

Oleksandr Kharchenko, Director of the Energy Industry Research Center, told the Kyiv Independent that he does not currently see a significant effect.

"If the substation is heavily damaged, it can decrease Ukraine's ability to import electricity (from the EU), but not on a critical level," he added.

Ukraine's Air Force said Russian forces launched an unspecified number of ballistic missiles, 84 cruise missiles, and 404 attack drones. Ukraine's air defenses three ballistic missiles, 79 cruise missiles, and 380 drones. Strikes were recorded at 23 locations.

Russia's repeated mass attacks on Ukraine's energy facilities target substations, transmission systems, and power plants, cutting off power to households across the country.

The Western Ukrainian substation was hit for the first time on Feb. 7, 2026, Kyiv 24 reported.