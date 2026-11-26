A 22-year-old Ukrainian man is in critical condition after setting himself on fire near in downtown Warsaw, the Ukrainian Embassy in Poland confirmed on Nov. 26.

The incident occurred on Nov. 25, shortly after 5 p.m. local time, outside Poland's Culture Ministry on Krakowskie Przedmieście street, opposite the Presidential Palace.

The man received emergency medical assistance and was taken to hospital with severe burns. He remains in intensive care in critical condition, according to the embassy.

Polish police are investigating the circumstances of the incident, including the man's possible motives and whether other individuals may have been involved or influenced his actions.

"We are gathering evidence in this case, which is being analyzed. At this stage, we are considering various scenarios," Warsaw police spokesperson Jakub Pacyniak told Polish media.

According to Polish media reports, officers from Poland's State Protection Service and bystanders provided assistance before emergency responders arrived.

The Ukrainian Embassy said its consuls were providing assistance and maintaining contact with the man's family, Polish medical personnel, and law enforcement authorities.

The embassy also urged the public to respect the privacy of the injured man and his family.