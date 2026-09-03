Russia preparing sabotage against Ukraine-linked Danish companies, Denmark warns

Moscow is attempting to recruit Danish citizens to aid sabotage operations targeting Danish defense companies, the Danish counter-intelligence agency (PET) told the media on Sept. 3.

The warning comes amid growing concerns over Moscow's hybrid operations as Germany accused Russia of attempting a drone attack at Leipzig Airport in August.

"Russia is ​both planning and carrying out acts of sabotage ​against defense companies and the defense industry in Europe," PET chief Emil Gresholm said, as quoted by Reuters.

The Danish counter-intelligence chief also said that Russian intelligence is particularly targeting companies involved in defense support for Ukraine.

Denmark, a NATO and EU member, is a major donor of military aid and a pioneer in defense-industrial cooperation with Kyiv, allowing Ukrainian firms to open production facilities on Danish territory.

Copenhagen and Kyiv are also in talks on a potential drone deal, and Denmark is a member of the Ukraine-led Freya anti-ballistic missile project.

According to Gresholm, his agency has briefed certain companies about the threat and urged them to take necessary precautions.

Western officials have been raising alarm over increasingly frequent cases of suspected sabotage, arson, and cyberattacks, many of which were linked to Russian intelligence.