Estonia says Russia responsible for arson attack against defense tech company

Estonia on Sept. 29 said that Russian intelligence services were behind an August arson attack against a building of the Milrem defense contractor in Tallinn.

The Baltic country's government can say "with certainty" that the attack overnight on Aug. 15 "was an act of sabotage ordered by the special services of the Russian Federation," Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna said in a statement shared with the Kyiv Independent.

The announcement comes as Western officials raise alarm over Moscow's escalating hybrid operations on NATO territory, particularly targeting members along the alliance's eastern flank and countries supporting Ukraine.

"Estonia is a challenging target for Russia's attacks of this kind. Our security agencies work effectively; several similar acts of sabotage have been prevented, and the perpetrators of the arson attack against Milrem Robotics have been arrested, and they no longer pose a threat to Estonia," Tsahkna said.

The fire broke out last month at the Milrem Robotics building in Tallinn's Lasnamae city district. Emergency services quickly brought the fire under control, and no lives were in danger, Estonian media reported.

Three suspects were detained in Latvia days later and handed over to Estonian authorities on Sept. 17-18.

Milrem Robotics is an Estonian defense company specializing in robotics and automated systems. It supplies TheMIS unmanned ground vehicles to Ukraine.

Estonia, a NATO and EU member bordering Russia, has been one of the staunchest allies of Kyiv during its all-out war.

Estonia's Foreign Ministry said it would summon the Russian envoy on Sept. 29 and vowed that Tallinn and its allies would continue to pressure Russia through sanctions and further restrictions on travel for Russian citizens in Europe.

"Estonia and its Allies retain the full right to respond to this kind of hostile, irresponsible, and dangerous activity," Tsahkna added.

The news comes almost a month after Germany accused Moscow of orchestrating an attempted drone attack against its Leipzig Airport. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk also warned that Russia could launch an "accidental" drone attack into NATO territory to test allied unity.