Shooting at Kyiv draft office injures 6 as mobilization tensions rise

An individual opened fire at a recruitment center in Kyiv the evening of Oct. 19, injuring three police officers and three military personnel, according to local authorities.

The incident marks yet another violent eruption amid Ukraine's deepening mobilization crisis.

The shooting occurred at around 7 p.m. local time at a Territorial Recruitment Center (TCC) in Kyiv's Pechersk district, city police and draft officials reported. A man suspected of draft evasion had been brought to the center by police.

The man then produced a weapon and opened fire on police and service members at the draft office, wounding three police officers and three military personnel. All victims were transported from the scene by ambulance and are receiving medical care, authorities said.

The shooter has been detained and an investigation into the incident is underway.

Forced mobilization — a reality of Ukrainian life under martial law — remains one of the greatest sources of social and political tension in Ukraine, frequently leading to violent clashes between recruiters and civilians.

Since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022, dozens of attacks on enlistment officers have been reported across the country, with incidents rising in 2026.

In August, a draft officer in Lviv was stabbed to death while conducting a document check and four recruiters in Odesa were injured in a shooting on the job. In September, an explosion at a Lviv recruitment center sparked a terrorism investigation.

Many of the targeted draft officers are former front-line soldiers reassigned to recruitment duties after being wounded in combat.

Presidential Office Head Kyrylo Budanov said on Aug. 28 that Ukraine needs to mobilize at least 30,000 people per month in order to maintain the country's defense against Russia. But with increasing manpower problems on the front lines and fewer people volunteering to fight, draft efforts have become more aggressive.

Reports of recruitment officers forcibly detaining men on the streets are also on the rise, with such claims getting additional amplification thanks to Russian disinformation campaigns.