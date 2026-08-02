Man opens fire on draft officers in Odesa, local media reports

Editor's Note: This is a developing story.

An unidentified individual opened fire on military recruitment personnel in Odesa on Aug. 2, injuring four people, the local media outlet Dumska reported.

The incident took place during mobilization activity on Kosmonavtiv Street in Odesa's Cheremushki neighborhood, eyewitnesses told the outlet. The gunman reportedly fired several shots from a pistol.

Four employees of a local Territorial Recruitment Center (TCC) were injured in the shooting, police said. One of the victims has been hospitalized with a serious back wound. The other three independently sought medical treatment.

Police are currently searching for the suspect and have launched an investigation into the circumstances of the shooting.

The incident marks yet another violent eruption in Ukraine's longstanding mobilization crisis. It follows a spontaneous mass demonstration and attack on military vehicles in Lviv in July, after street check escalated to a public confrontation.

Reported attacks on enlistment officers have surged over the course of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine. Incidents rose from a reported five cases in 2022 to 341 in 2025. In the first four months of 2026 alone, 118 such incidents were documented, the National Police told the Kyiv Independent.

Many of the targeted draft officers are former front-line soldiers reassigned to recruitment duties after being wounded in combat.

Three officers have been killed since the war broke out, including one this year when a man fatally stabbed a 52-year-old service member in the neck in Lviv.