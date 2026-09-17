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Ukrainian serviceman injured in explosion near recruitment center in Lviv Oblast

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by Yuliia Taradiuk
Ukrainian serviceman injured in explosion near recruitment center in Lviv Oblast
Lviv patrol police shoulder sleeve patch is seen during the ceremony marking the 11th anniversary of Lviv Patrol Police Department on Aug. 23, 2026 in Lviv, Ukraine (Les Kasyanov/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)

An explosion occurred near the entrance to a district military recruitment center in the city of Mykolaiv in Lviv Oblast on Sept. 17, injuring a serviceman, the Lviv Oblast Military Recruitment and Social Support Center said.

The explosion involved an unidentified device that was allegedly thrown from the street, according to the statement on Facebook. The serviceman, who works at the Stryi district recruitment center, was hospitalized with moderate injuries.

Law enforcement officers and an investigative team were working at the scene and establishing the circumstances of the incident, the recruitment center said.

The incident comes as Ukraine continues to face a shortage of military personnel and challenges with recruitment and mobilization.

On Aug. 28, Presidential Office head Kyrylo Budanov said Ukraine needs to mobilize at least 30,000 people per month, while a parliamentary defense committee official said days earlier that the government was considering changes to the mobilization system amid recruitment challenges.

General mobilization, as part of martial law, has been in place in Ukraine since Russia's full-scale invasion began in February 2022.

Since the draft ramped up in scope over the last few years as fewer Ukrainians volunteered to fight, mobilization has been a source of simmering tension in Ukrainian society. Cases of attacks on draft officers increased in frequency in 2026.

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Draft evasionMobilizationUkraineRussiaConscriptionUkrainian ArmyLviv OblastUkrainian armed forces
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Yuliia Taradiuk

Reporter

Yuliia Taradiuk is a Ukrainian reporter at the Kyiv Independent. She has been working with Lutsk-based misto.media, telling stories of Ukrainian fighters for the "All are gone to the front" project. She has experience as a freelance culture reporter, and a background in urbanism and activism, working for multiple Ukrainian NGOs. Yuliia holds B.A. degree in English language and literature from Lesya Ukrainka Volyn National University, she studied in Germany and Lithuania.

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