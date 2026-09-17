Ukrainian serviceman injured in explosion near recruitment center in Lviv Oblast

An explosion occurred near the entrance to a district military recruitment center in the city of Mykolaiv in Lviv Oblast on Sept. 17, injuring a serviceman, the Lviv Oblast Military Recruitment and Social Support Center said.

The explosion involved an unidentified device that was allegedly thrown from the street, according to the statement on Facebook. The serviceman, who works at the Stryi district recruitment center, was hospitalized with moderate injuries.

Law enforcement officers and an investigative team were working at the scene and establishing the circumstances of the incident, the recruitment center said.

The incident comes as Ukraine continues to face a shortage of military personnel and challenges with recruitment and mobilization.

On Aug. 28, Presidential Office head Kyrylo Budanov said Ukraine needs to mobilize at least 30,000 people per month, while a parliamentary defense committee official said days earlier that the government was considering changes to the mobilization system amid recruitment challenges.

General mobilization, as part of martial law, has been in place in Ukraine since Russia's full-scale invasion began in February 2022.

Since the draft ramped up in scope over the last few years as fewer Ukrainians volunteered to fight, mobilization has been a source of simmering tension in Ukrainian society. Cases of attacks on draft officers increased in frequency in 2026.