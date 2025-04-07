The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, War, Ukraine, Russia, Poland, Ceasefire, Russian attack
Edit post

Russia's continued strikes on Ukraine show it seeks 'further war, not peace,' Poland says

by Tim Zadorozhnyy April 7, 2025 11:06 AM 2 min read
The aftermath of a Russian attack against Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Ukraine, on April 4, 2025. (President Volodymyr Zelensky / Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Poland has condemned Russia's continued strikes on Ukrainian cities, saying that Moscow's actions prove it seeks "further war, not peace," the Polish Foreign Ministry said in a statement on April 6.

"Poland strongly condemns further Russian attacks on Ukraine. Russia must be held accountable for the deaths of Ukrainian citizens and the destruction of civilian infrastructure," the ministry posted on X.

"Moscow's recent actions show that its goal is further war, not peace," it added.

The statement follows Russia's missile strike on Kryvyi Rih on April 4, which killed 20 people, including nine children, in President Volodymyr Zelensky's hometown. On Sunday morning, a Russian ballistic missile attack on Kyiv killed one person and injured three others.

The attacks came weeks after Ukraine agreed to a full 30-day ceasefire in U.S.-mediated talks in Jeddah on March 11. Russia rejected the deal unless it included restrictions on Ukraine's military, including the end of foreign military aid.

Instead, a limited ceasefire was reached covering energy infrastructure and the Black Sea.

Two days later, Ukraine accused Russia of violating the deal by attacking Kherson's energy facilities. Moscow denied responsibility, with Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov saying Russia "reserves the right" to abandon the agreement if Ukraine fails to comply.

Russia also accused Ukraine of striking the Sudzha gas metering station in Kursk Oblast, a claim Kyiv dismissed as an attempt to justify further attacks.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on April 1 that Moscow submitted evidence of Ukrainian ceasefire violations to the U.S., the U.N., and OSCE.

Zelensky also ordered Defense Minister Rustem Umerov to provide the U.S. with proof of Russian violations. Washington has not commented publicly on either side's accusations.

U.S. President Donald Trump, who mediated the talks, is reportedly frustrated with the ongoing attacks.

NBC News reported on March 30 that Trump is "pissed off" at Russian President Vladimir Putin's fixation on Zelensky, while the Telegraph wrote on March 23 that he is growing angry over Russia's refusal to de-escalate.

On April 6, he reiterated his call for a ceasefire in the Russia-Ukraine war, urging Putin to stop the violence.

"We are talking to Russia. We would like them to stop," Trump told reporters onboard Air Force One. "I don’t like the bombing, the bombing goes on and on, and every week thousands of young people being killed."

Despite repeated threats of additional sanctions, Trump has yet to take concrete steps to pressure Moscow, which continues offensive operations across Ukraine.

Russia claims capture of Sumy Oblast border village, Ukraine calls it ‘disinformation campaign’
Basivka remains marked as a “gray zone” on the DeepState monitoring map, indicating contested or unclear control.
The Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy
Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy

Most popular

News Feed

7:39 PM

Russian drone strike kills man in Kherson, governor says.

Since Ukrainian forces liberated swathes of territories on the western bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson Oblast, including the regional capital of Kherson, Russia has relentlessly continued its attacks on civilians remaining in the area.
2:16 PM
Video

How Trump ends wars.

U.S. President Donald Trump’s negotiation strategy in Afghanistan resulted in a capitulation to the Taliban and abandoning U.S. allies. As the world awaits a potential ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine, what could a deal brokered by Trump actually look like? The Kyiv Independent’s Masha Lavrova dives into the last time Trump sought to end a war and what it could mean for Ukraine.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.