Russia's continued strikes on Ukraine show it seeks 'further war, not peace,' Poland says

Poland has condemned Russia's continued strikes on Ukrainian cities, saying that Moscow's actions prove it seeks "further war, not peace," the Polish Foreign Ministry said in a statement on April 6.

"Poland strongly condemns further Russian attacks on Ukraine. Russia must be held accountable for the deaths of Ukrainian citizens and the destruction of civilian infrastructure," the ministry posted on X.

"Moscow's recent actions show that its goal is further war, not peace," it added.

The statement follows Russia's missile strike on Kryvyi Rih on April 4, which killed 20 people, including nine children, in President Volodymyr Zelensky's hometown. On Sunday morning, a Russian ballistic missile attack on Kyiv killed one person and injured three others.

The attacks came weeks after Ukraine agreed to a full 30-day ceasefire in U.S.-mediated talks in Jeddah on March 11. Russia rejected the deal unless it included restrictions on Ukraine's military, including the end of foreign military aid.

Instead, a limited ceasefire was reached covering energy infrastructure and the Black Sea.

Two days later, Ukraine accused Russia of violating the deal by attacking Kherson's energy facilities. Moscow denied responsibility, with Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov saying Russia "reserves the right" to abandon the agreement if Ukraine fails to comply.

Russia also accused Ukraine of striking the Sudzha gas metering station in Kursk Oblast, a claim Kyiv dismissed as an attempt to justify further attacks.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on April 1 that Moscow submitted evidence of Ukrainian ceasefire violations to the U.S., the U.N., and OSCE.

Zelensky also ordered Defense Minister Rustem Umerov to provide the U.S. with proof of Russian violations. Washington has not commented publicly on either side's accusations.

U.S. President Donald Trump, who mediated the talks, is reportedly frustrated with the ongoing attacks.

NBC News reported on March 30 that Trump is "pissed off" at Russian President Vladimir Putin's fixation on Zelensky, while the Telegraph wrote on March 23 that he is growing angry over Russia's refusal to de-escalate.

On April 6, he reiterated his call for a ceasefire in the Russia-Ukraine war, urging Putin to stop the violence.

"We are talking to Russia. We would like them to stop," Trump told reporters onboard Air Force One. "I don’t like the bombing, the bombing goes on and on, and every week thousands of young people being killed."

Despite repeated threats of additional sanctions, Trump has yet to take concrete steps to pressure Moscow, which continues offensive operations across Ukraine.