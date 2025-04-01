Russia submits list of alleged Ukrainian ceasefire violations to US, UN and OSCE, Lavrov says

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has sent a list of alleged Ukrainian violations of the partial energy ceasefire to the U.S., the U.N., and OSCE, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on April 1, according to state-owned media TASS.

"The list of violations cited by (Defense Minister) Andrei Belousov at the Security Council meeting, we handed over to U.S. National Security Advisor Mike Waltz," he said.

Lavrov added that the document was also sent to Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Russia's representatives in the U.N. and OSCE, claiming it proves Ukraine's lack of credibility in adhering to agreements.

The statement comes after President Volodymyr Zelensky instructed Defense Minister Rustem Umerov on March 28 to provide the U.S. with evidence of Russia's failure to uphold the ceasefire.

The U.S. helped broker the partial ceasefire on March 25 following talks with Ukraine and Russia in Riyadh. The agreement was meant to pause strikes on energy facilities and military operations in the Black Sea.

Only two days later, Zelensky claimed that Russian forces had attacked Kherson's energy infrastructure, calling for a response from Washington.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov insisted Russia has adhered to the agreement but warned it "reserves the right" to abandon it if Ukraine violates the terms.

Moscow accused Kyiv of attacking the Sudzha gas metering station, a charge Ukraine rejected as an attempt to justify further strikes.

The U.S. has not yet responded to the reported violations. Russia has repeatedly targeted Ukraine's power grid since launching its full-scale invasion, while Ukraine has used long-range drones to strike Russian oil and gas facilities.

Kyiv had agreed to a full 30-day ceasefire in U.S.-mediated talks in Jeddah on March 11, but Russia rejected the proposal unless it included conditions limiting Ukraine's military capabilities, including a halt to foreign military aid.