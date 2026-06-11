Explosions rock Russian-occupied Crimea amid apparent large-scale attack across peninsula

Multiple explosions were reported across Russian-occupied Crimea overnight on June 10-11, with several military-related sites apparently struck in what appeared to be an ongoing Ukrainian drone and missile attack, according to local reports and monitoring channels.

The pro-Ukrainian Telegram channel Crimean Wind reported that a bridge in Armiansk, a town in northern Crimea near mainland Ukraine, was hit following reports of Ukrainian drones in the area and a series of explosions.

A bridge at the entrance to Krasnoperekopsk from the direction of Armiansk was also reportedly struck.

"It appears there are no intact bridges left on the overland approaches to the peninsula," the channel wrote.

Further south, explosions and missile activity were reported in Sevastopol. Crimean Wind said residents reported missile launches from Cape Fiolent and multiple explosions across the city.

According to the channel, two impacts were reported near Komyshova and Kozacha bays, followed by an additional four to five strikes. Another reported impact struck a military facility in Striletska Bay.

Witnesses also reported smoke rising over Omega Bay and a large fire in the Striletska Bay area.

Crimean Wind noted that air defense systems are deployed on the grounds of a local cadet school and naval academy near the bay. The eastern shore of the bay also hosts facilities for Russia's Black Sea Fleet. The channel suggested these military facilities may have been among the intended targets.

Explosions were also reported in Simferopol though details on damage or targets were not immediately available.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify the reports at the time of publication.