Major oil refinery in southern Russia ablaze after Ukrainian attack, locals say

Editor's Note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

A fire broke out at the Afipsky Oil Refinery in Russia's Krasnodar Krai after Ukrainian weapons attacked the facility overnight, according to photos and videos posted by eyewitnesses to social media on June 11.

The refinery is one of the largest oil processing facilities in southern Russia, producing gasoline, diesel fuel, gas condensate distillates, heavy petroleum residues, and sulfur.

Residents reported that the Afipsky Oil Refinery was on fire following a Ukrainian attack, according to the Telegram monitoring channel Exilenova-Plus. The facility was possibly hit by a Ukrainian missile, as Russian monitoring channels had previously reported the launch of guided missiles.

Residents of Afipsky shared videos online depicting explosions and air defense units at work over the town.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify these reports at the time of publication.

0:00 / 1× Video purports to show explosions at the Afipsky Oil Refinery in Russia's Krasnodar Krai during a Ukrainain attack overnight on June 11, 2026. (Exilenova-Plus / Telegram)

The Afipsky Oil Refinery processes roughly 6.25 million tons of crude annually — about 2% of Russia's refining output — and has been targeted in previous Ukrainian attacks.

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported a successful drone strike on the plant in March 14. The attack caused a fire and damaged parts of the refinery.

The facility was also reportedly hit in January of this year as well as in September and November of 2025. The attacks were all said to have triggered fires on the premises.

Ukraine routinely launches deep strikes against military and industrial facilities in Russia. While these attacks primarily rely on domestically developed drones, Kyiv has also used both homegrown and foreign-supplied missiles to target assets in Russia.

In a large-scale attack against Russia overnight on June 10, Ukrainian FP-5 Flamingo missiles struck a military factory supplying Russian forces with components for drones and missiles. The targeted plant was located in the city of Cheboksary in Russia's Chuvash Republic — roughly 970 kilometers (603 miles) from the nearest border with Ukraine.

The Flamingo missile, built by controversial defense manufacturer Fire Point, has been deployed sparingly by Kyiv since it was first unveiled last summer, with its reported use increasing since November 2025.

Ukraine has also launched strikes against Russia with its homegrown Neptune anti-ship missiles — famously used in April 2022 to sink Russia's Black Sea flagship, the Moskva — and its "rocket-drone" hybrids, such as the Peklo (Hell) and Palianytsia.

Other attacks have involved weapons supplied by Kyiv's partners. Ukraine has struck Russia and Russian-occupied territory with U.K.-provided Storm Shadows, U.S.-made ATACMS, and the French/Italian SCALP missile.