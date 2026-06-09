Bulgaria's new government to stop sending arms to Ukraine

The new Bulgarian government, led by Russian-friendly Prime Minister Rumen Radev, does not plan to continue sending arms to Ukraine, a Bulgarian minister announced on June 9.

"It is time to sit at the negotiating table, it is time to seek a just peace, which will be determined by both sides," Bulgarian Defense Minister Dimitar Stoyanov said at a press conference, Bulgarian National Radio (BNR) reported.

The shift comes after Radev — a former president and a long-time critic of military aid to Kyiv — won the parliamentary elections on April 19.

According to Stoyanov, the Russia-Ukraine war has turned into a positional war, and providing additional arms will only lead to additional loss of life without changing the battlefield situation.

Bulgaria, a Balkan member of NATO and the EU, has provided 13 military aid packages to Ukraine since the outbreak of the full-scale invasion in 2022.

Boasting large-scale stocks of Soviet-era weaponry, Sofia played a key — albeit initially secret — role in supporting Ukraine's military in the early stages of the war.

The news comes as Ukraine and its European partners outline new initiatives for a peaceful resolution of the war — an effort that has met a cold reception in Moscow.