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Bulgaria's new government to stop sending arms to Ukraine

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by Martin Fornusek
Bulgaria's new government to stop sending arms to Ukraine
Bulgarian Prime Minister Rumen Radev speaks to the media following talks with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz at the Chancellery on May 18, 2026, in Berlin, Germany. (Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

The new Bulgarian government, led by Russian-friendly Prime Minister Rumen Radev, does not plan to continue sending arms to Ukraine, a Bulgarian minister announced on June 9.

"It is time to sit at the negotiating table, it is time to seek a just peace, which will be determined by both sides," Bulgarian Defense Minister Dimitar Stoyanov said at a press conference, Bulgarian National Radio (BNR) reported.

The shift comes after Radev — a former president and a long-time critic of military aid to Kyiv — won the parliamentary elections on April 19.

According to Stoyanov, the Russia-Ukraine war has turned into a positional war, and providing additional arms will only lead to additional loss of life without changing the battlefield situation.

Bulgaria, a Balkan member of NATO and the EU, has provided 13 military aid packages to Ukraine since the outbreak of the full-scale invasion in 2022.

Boasting large-scale stocks of Soviet-era weaponry, Sofia played a key — albeit initially secret — role in supporting Ukraine's military in the early stages of the war.

The news comes as Ukraine and its European partners outline new initiatives for a peaceful resolution of the war — an effort that has met a cold reception in Moscow.

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Martin Fornusek

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Martin Fornusek is a reporter for the Kyiv Independent, specializing in international and regional politics, history, and disinformation. Based in Lviv, Martin often reports on international politics, with a focus on analyzing developments related to Ukraine and Russia. His career in journalism began in 2021 after graduating from Masaryk University in Brno, Czechia, earning a Master's degree in Conflict and Democracy Studies. Martin has been invited to speak on Times Radio, France 24, Czech Television, and Radio Free Europe. He speaks English, Czech, and Ukrainian.

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