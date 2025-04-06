The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War, Russian attack, Ballistic missile, Missile attack, Kyiv
Explosions heard in Kyiv amid massive Russian missile attack

by Volodymyr Ivanyshyn April 6, 2025 5:24 AM  (Updated: ) 2 min read
The night landscape of the neighborhood of Saltivka that has endured relentless bombardment by the Russian forces since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, especially during the battle of Kharkiv in 2022, in Kharkiv, Ukraine on April 23, 2024. (Serhii Korovayny/The Kyiv Independent)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's Note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Russia launched several ballistic missiles in an aerial attack overnight on April 6.

There are casualties in the Darnytskyi District, Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko reported at 5:43 a.m. Medics and emergency services are at the scene.

Two people injured by the attack in Darnytskyi District have been hospitalized.

There are fires in several districts throughout Kyiv, local officials reported.

There are reports of debris falling from two buildings at non-residential sites in Kyiv, Klitcho said at 5:43 a.m., adding that emergency services are heading to the scene.

A round of explosions occurred in Kyiv around 5:00 a.m. local time on April 6, according to a Kyiv Independent journalist on the ground.

Paramedics are responding on the scene, Klitschko reported at 5:15 a.m.

Medics are responding to another scene in the Obolon district of the city, Klitschko reported.

Earlier, explosions were heard in Kyiv at around 2:12 a.m., a Kyiv Independent journalist reported.

Russian attacks have been ongoing throughout the country overnight. The Air Force earlier mentioned missiles approaching Southern Ukraine at 1:43 a.m.

Russia has regularly targeted civilian infrastructure since the onset of it's full-scale war against Ukraine in February 2022.

The U.S. has been in talks with Ukraine and Russia to negotiate an end to Russia's war against Ukraine.

Ukraine has already agreed to a U.S.-proposed full 30-day ceasefire, saying on March 11 that Kyiv is ready if Russia also agrees to the terms. So far, Moscow has refused.

Author: Volodymyr Ivanyshyn

