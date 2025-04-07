'I don’t like the bombing' — Trump responds to Russia-Ukraine peace talks question

This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. President Donald Trump reiterated his call for a ceasefire in the Russia-Ukraine war on April 6, urging Russian President Vladimir Putin to stop the violence.

"We are talking to Russia. We would like them to stop," Trump told reporters onboard Air Force One. "I don’t like the bombing, the bombing goes on and on, and every week thousands of young people being killed."

His comments came after President Volodymyr Zelensky renewed his plea for a decisive response from the U.S. following Russia's continuous attacks against Ukraine.

Ukraine has already agreed to a U.S.-proposed full 30-day ceasefire, saying on March 11 that Kyiv is ready to take such a step if Russia also agrees to the terms. So far, Russia has refused.

"Putin does not want to end the war, he is looking for ways to preserve the option of reigniting it at any moment, with even greater force," Zelensky said in his evening address on April 6.

"That’s exactly why all forms of pressure on Russia must continue: strengthening our ability to defend ourselves, maintaining sanctions, and ensuring that diplomacy – any conversation with Moscow – leaves them no opportunity to kill."

Zelensky added that Ukraine awaits a response from the United States – "none has come so far – and we also expect a response from all in Europe and around the world who truly want peace."

Zelensky's address followed Russia's latest mass attack against Ukraine overnight on April 6. Russian forces launched 23 missiles and 109 drones at Ukraine, targeting Kyiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Khmelnytskyi, Cherkasy, and Mykolaiv oblasts, Ukraine's Air Force reported.

Kyiv authorities confirmed one death and three injuries from the overnight attack.

French President Emmanuel Macron also joined the push for a ceasefire. "While Ukraine accepted President Trump's proposal for a complete and unconditional ceasefire for 30 days nearly a month ago, while we are working with all our partners on ways to secure peace, Russia continues the war with renewed intensity, showing no regard for civilians," Macron said on X.

"These Russian strikes must stop. A ceasefire must be reached as soon as possible. And strong action must follow if Russia continues to stall and reject peace," Macron added.

In the meantime, Kremlin negotiator Kirill Dmitriev announced on April 6 that new contacts between Russia and the United States could take place as early as next week.

In an interview with Russia’s state-controlled TV Channel One, Dmitriev expressed "cautious optimism" about the renewed diplomatic engagement and emphasized the importance of restoring bilateral ties.