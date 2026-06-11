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Ukraine aims to isolate Crimea from Russia, drone commander 'Madyar' says

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by Polina Moroziuk
Ukraine aims to isolate Crimea from Russia, drone commander 'Madyar' says
In this recent photograph released on June 9, 2026, the Commander of Ukraine's Unmanned Forces, Robert Brovdi, known as "Madyar", answers AFP's journalists' questions during an interview in a command post at an undisclosed location in Ukraine, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Genya SAVILOV / AFP via Getty Images)

Ukraine aims to isolate occupied Crimea from Russia by disrupting key military supply routes to the peninsula, Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces Robert Brovdi, known by the call sign "Madyar," said in an interview published by Reuters on June 11.

"We will isolate Crimea in the near future," Brovdi told Reuters from a command post near the front line.

Brovdi said Russian military cargo traffic along the R-280 "Novorossiya" highway, which connects Russia with occupied Crimea through Mariupol, Berdiansk, and Melitopol, has fallen by 71% over the past two weeks due to Ukrainian strikes.

"Within another month, we will have total control over the road," he told Reuters.

Brovdi said Ukraine's broader objective is to make it increasingly difficult for Russian troops and defense industry personnel to operate in Crimea and other occupied territories.

"We will create conditions that will make it extremely difficult for any military personnel or those working in the defense industry to remain in Crimea, in the temporarily occupied territories, or use the access routes to them," he told Reuters.

The comments come as Ukraine has intensified its campaign against Russian logistics routes and military infrastructure connecting occupied Crimea to Russian-controlled territory.

Overnight on June 11, Ukrainian strikes targeted military facilities across occupied Crimea and damaged multiple bridges on the overland approaches to the peninsula, according to Russian-installed officials and monitoring channels.

The attacks are the latest in a series of Ukrainian efforts to disrupt transport links used by Russian forces to move personnel and supplies into Crimea. Among the most significant targets has been the Chonhar Bridge, a key crossing linking occupied Crimea with occupied parts of Kherson Oblast.

Ukrainian forces struck the bridge on June 7 and again on June 9. Andrii Kovalenko, head of Ukraine's Center for Countering Disinformation, said the latest attack destroyed the crossing.

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Polina Moroziuk

Polina Moroziuk is a junior reporter at the Kyiv Independent. She holds an MSc in Human Rights and Politics from the London School of Economics and a BSc from the University of Amsterdam. Before joining the newsroom, she worked in human rights advocacy and as a project assistant at a research and consultancy organisation, supporting projects for international organisations including UNICEF and War Child, with a focus on Ukraine and the Middle East.

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