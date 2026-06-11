Ukraine's drone advantage over Russia grows as nearly 180,000 military targets struck in May, Syrskyi says

Ukrainian drone units struck nearly 180,000 Russian military targets in May, marking a 12.7% increase compared with April, Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said on Facebook on June 11.

The news comes as Ukrainian forces have intensified their strike campaign against Russian logistics, disrupting fuel deliveries and complicating other supplies critical to the Russian army.

Syrskyi described the results as evidence that Ukraine is maintaining momentum in the technological race with Russia.

The commander-in-chief added that Ukrainian forces now hold a 1,5-to-1 advantage in FPV (first-person-view) drone operations over Russian troops, and that gap has continued to widen in recent months.

Ukrainian forces also intercepted around 4,000 Russian Shahed-type drones in May, a 27% increase from the previous month, and struck nearly 10,000 positions used by Russian drone operators, Syrskyi said.

The commander-in-chief added that since the beginning of 2026, Ukrainian drone operators have eliminated 12,500 more Russian troops than Russia has recruited into its armed forces over the same period.

Syrskyi also highlighted the growing role of ground robotic systems on the battlefield, saying they are increasingly being used to deliver ammunition and supplies, evacuate wounded soldiers, and perform other tasks in high-risk areas.

Ground robotic systems completed 12,500 missions in May, the statement read.

Ukraine has also expanded its use of middle strike systems, which target Russian forces and infrastructure up to 200 kilometers behind the front line. In May, Ukrainian forces carried out nearly 2,000 strikes using these systems, including attacks on 414 Russian headquarters, command posts, troop concentration areas, and other military targets, Syrskyi said.

Meanwhile Russia has struggled to recruit personnel for its drone units. Since the beginning of the year, only 14,500 contract soldiers have joined such formations, or about 21% of the annual recruitment target, the commander-in-chief added.