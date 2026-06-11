'We're modern people' — Zelensky backs open discussion of LGBTQ+ rights in Ukraine

There should be open public discussion about the rights of the LGBTQ+ community in Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on June 11, in a rare reference to the topic.

Zelensky's comment came during a cultural event in Kyiv, as legislative efforts to advance LGBTQ+ rights in Ukraine continue to face slow progress, despite growing public support in recent years.

Oleksandr Demenko, a veteran and head of an LGBTQ+ military and veterans NGO asked the president whether Ukraine needs cultural products that "normalize LGBTQ+ topic" and help increase public tolerance in the country.

"I believe that everything should be discussed openly with society, and that is completely normal," Zelensky replied.

"We are all here together, we are defending the state, we are the same and we have absolutely the same rights, regardless of any prejudices held by people from the 15th century. We are modern people," the president added.

While public support for LGBTQ+ rights in Ukraine has increased, the community continues to face frequent threats and violence, particularly from far-right groups. A 2024 poll by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology found that over 70% of Ukrainians believe LGBTQ+ people should have the same rights as others.

Since the beginning of Russia's all-out war, Ukrainians have supported petitions urging authorities to grant equal rights to the LGBTQ+ community. Neither same-sex marriages nor civil partnerships are currently recognized by Ukrainian law.

Zelensky had previously tasked the government to look into the possibility of introducing such partnerships. In 2024, he said he would sign a civil partnerships law if parliament approved it.

While some Ukrainian officials voiced support for civil partnerships, the draft law got stuck in the parliament.

The latest round of discussion on LGBTQ+ rights came amid a parliament's push this spring to adopt an updated Civil Code, legislation that has drawn widespread criticism and debate in Ukraine.

Parliament Speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk met with LGBTQ+ NGO representatives on June 11 to discuss chnges to the legislation, with the talks yielding some progress.

"For us, it's important to maintain an open and responsible dialogue on issues related to the individual, human dignity, private life, and equal rights," he said.

"All proposals must be carefully reviewed, taking into account Ukraine's Constitution, the case law of the European Court of Human Rights, European standards, and the need for a proper social balance."