Number of injured in Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih rises to 75, official says

This audio is created with AI assistance

The number of people injured in Russia's April 4 missile attack on the Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih has risen to 75 from 74, Oleksandr Vilkul, the head of the city's military administration, said on April 6.

Russia launched the missile attack on Kryvyi Rih, located in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, in the evening on April 4, killing 19 people, including nine children, according to Vilkul.

Four children injured in the attack are still in serious condition, including two in "extremely serious condition," Vilkul said.

The attack reportedly damaged 34 apartment buildings and six educational facilities, as well as various shops, businesses, cars, and homes.

"Russia strikes every day. Every day, people are killed," President Volodymyr Zelensky said on April 4, commenting on the Kryvyi Rih attack. "There is only one reason this continues: Russia does not want a ceasefire, and we see it. The whole world sees it."

"Every Russian promise ends with missiles or drones, bombs or artillery. Diplomacy means nothing to them. And that’s why pressure is needed — sufficient pressure on Russia so that they feel the consequences of every lie of theirs, every strike, every single day they take lives and prolong the war," Zelensky said.

Several European leaders have also condemned the attack.

"Another reckless Russian attack struck a crowded residential area... Russia continues to destroy Ukraine, no interest in peace," Kaja Kallas, the EU's foreign policy chief, wrote on X, calling the attack "tragic and inhumane."

The Russian Defense Ministry claimed the attack on Kryvyi Rih targeted a military gathering, a claim the Ukrainian military dismissed as "false information."

Kryvyi Rih, Zelensky's hometown, remains a frequent target of Russian attacks. The city, home to about 660,000 people, is the second-largest in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast and lies roughly 70 kilometers (40 miles) from the front line.