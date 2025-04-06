The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
Russian attack, War, Russian war crimes, Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine
Edit post

Number of injured in Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih rises to 75, official says

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 6, 2025 12:20 PM 2 min read
Second Russian strike on Kryvyi Rih on April 4 set a fire in a residential area, killing a woman in her home and injuring at least five civilians. (State Emergency Service / Telegram) 
This audio is created with AI assistance

The number of people injured in Russia's April 4 missile attack on the Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih has risen to 75 from 74, Oleksandr Vilkul, the head of the city's military administration, said on April 6.

Russia launched the missile attack on Kryvyi Rih, located in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, in the evening on April 4, killing 19 people, including nine children, according to Vilkul.

Four children injured in the attack are still in serious condition, including two in "extremely serious condition," Vilkul said.

The attack reportedly damaged 34 apartment buildings and six educational facilities, as well as various shops, businesses, cars, and homes.

"Russia strikes every day. Every day, people are killed," President Volodymyr Zelensky said on April 4, commenting on the Kryvyi Rih attack. "There is only one reason this continues: Russia does not want a ceasefire, and we see it. The whole world sees it."

"Every Russian promise ends with missiles or drones, bombs or artillery. Diplomacy means nothing to them. And that’s why pressure is needed — sufficient pressure on Russia so that they feel the consequences of every lie of theirs, every strike, every single day they take lives and prolong the war," Zelensky said.

Several European leaders have also condemned the attack.

"Another reckless Russian attack struck a crowded residential area... Russia continues to destroy Ukraine, no interest in peace," Kaja Kallas, the EU's foreign policy chief, wrote on X, calling the attack "tragic and inhumane."

The Russian Defense Ministry claimed the attack on Kryvyi Rih targeted a military gathering, a claim the Ukrainian military dismissed as "false information."

Kryvyi Rih, Zelensky's hometown, remains a frequent target of Russian attacks. The city, home to about 660,000 people, is the second-largest in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast and lies roughly 70 kilometers (40 miles) from the front line.

US embassy’s response to Russia’s Kryvyi Rih attack ‘surprisingly disappointing,’ Zelensky says.
The U.S. Embassy to Ukraine’s response to Russia’s attack on the Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih on April 4, which killed 19 people and injured 68, was “unpleasantly surprising,” President Volodymyr Zelensky said on April 5.
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk
We are the news team of the Kyiv Independent. We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine. Feel free to contact us via email with feedback and news alerts.Read more

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.