Vance suggests energy ceasefire in effect while Ukraine accuses Russia of violations

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk March 29, 2025 11:05 AM 2 min read
U.S. Vice President JD Vance (C), with Secretary of Energy Chris Wright (L) and National Security Advisor Mike Waltz (R), speaks at the US military's Pituffik Space Base on March 28, 2025, in Pituffik, Greenland. (Jim Watson - Pool / Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. Vice President JD Vance indicated on March 28 that a ban on strikes against Ukrainian and Russian energy facilities is in force, despite Kyiv accusing Moscow of repeated violations.

"We've obviously got this energy infrastructure ceasefire. We've got a Black Sea commercial ceasefire that I think is almost done," Vance told reporters during a visit to Greenland.

"And once we get there, we'll work on the next stage of the ceasefire."

The U.S. helped broker a partial ceasefire covering strikes against energy facilities and military operations in the Black Sea on March 25 following several rounds of talks with Ukraine and Russia in Riyadh.

Only two days later, President Volodymyr Zelensky claimed that Russian forces attacked energy infrastructure in the city of Kherson, adding that "there should be a reaction from the United States."

Kyiv also accused Russia of attacking energy infrastructure in Poltava Oblast. Naftogaz, Ukraine's state-owned energy company, reported that Moscow struck its infrastructure on March 28.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov claimed Russia adheres to the energy ceasefire but "reserves the right" to abandon it in case of violations on Ukraine's side. Moscow has blamed Ukraine for an attack against the Sudzha gas metering station, an accusation Kyiv rejected, presenting it as an attempt to frame Ukraine.

The U.S. is yet to respond to reported violations of the ceasefire.

Moscow maintains it has upheld the ceasefire since March 18, following a phone call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump.

"The date, March 18, is purely invented by the Russian side, as Russian propaganda," Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhii Tykhyi said on March 27.

Russia has conducted large-scale attacks on Ukraine's power grid throughout the war, while Ukraine has targeted Russian oil and gas facilities with long-range drones.

Kyiv had agreed to a full 30-day ceasefire in talks with the U.S. in Jeddah on March 11, but Russia refused unless it included conditions limiting Ukraine's military capabilities, including an end to foreign military aid.

Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk

