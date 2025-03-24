The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, War, Russia, Ukraine, Donald Trump, Trump & Russia, Trump & Ukraine, Attacks on Russia, Russian attack
Edit post

Trump reportedly growing angry over ongoing Russia-Ukraine aerial strikes

by Tim Zadorozhnyy March 24, 2025 12:30 PM 2 min read
US President Donald Trump speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on March 3, 2025. (Roberto Schmidt / AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. President Donald Trump is reportedly growing angry that Russia and Ukraine continue to launch aerial strikes despite his peace efforts, the Telegraph wrote on March 23, citing undisclosed sources close to Trump.

Following Trump's recent calls with Russian President Vladimir Putin and President Volodymyr Zelensky, the Kremlin claimed it had ordered a 30-day pause on strikes against Ukraine's energy infrastructure. Kyiv supported a mutual halt on energy strikes but accused Russia of continuing attacks against Ukraine's civilian targets.

Washington and Kyiv previously backed a broader 30-day ceasefire that would include ground operations, but Moscow rejected the proposal unless it included a halt on foreign military support for Ukraine and other conditions that would weaken Kyiv's ability to defend itself.

Sources close to Trump told the Telegraph that he remains committed to brokering a ceasefire but is growing impatient.

Despite this, White House officials, "those closest to the president," reportedly maintain a calm atmosphere and urge patience with the process.

Meanwhile, Russian forces continue heavy attacks on Ukrainian cities. At least four people were killed and 13 injured in Russian strikes over the past day, regional officials reported on March 24.

Kyiv has also reportedly launched strikes against Russia. Ukrainian drones attacked the Kavkazskaya oil pumping station in Russia's Krasnodar Krai on March 19, causing a fire that firefighters are still battling five days later, Russian authorities claimed.

On March 21, Russia also accused Ukraine of shelling the Sudzha gas metering station in Kursk Oblast, a key transit facility for Russian gas exports to Europe. Ukraine's General Staff denied the claim, accusing Moscow of staging a provocation.

China denies considering participation in Ukraine peacekeeping mission
The Chinese Foreign Ministry has denied claims in the media that it considers participating in a possible peacekeeping mission in Ukraine, China’s state-run newspaper Global Times reported on March 24.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy

Most popular

News Feed

10:01 PM

Putin does not 'want to take all of Europe,' Witkoff says.

In an interview with Fox News on March 23, U.S. Special Envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff discussed negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, expressing his optimism about Russian President Vladimir Putin's commitment to peace.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.