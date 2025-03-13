The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Vladimir Putin, Russia, Ukraine, War, United States, Ceasefire
Edit post

BREAKING: Putin ready for ceasefire but demands 'guarantees' depriving Ukraine of aid

by Kateryna Denisova March 13, 2025 6:15 PM 2 min read
Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with the government via a video link at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow on March 29, 2023. (Gavriil Grigorov/Sputnik/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia is ready to agree to the U.S.-proposed ceasefire in Ukraine but demands guarantees that Kyiv will not mobilize or train troops, nor receive military aid during it, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on March 13.

Speaking at a press conference with Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko, Putin said that the end of hostilities should "address the original causes of the crisis," parroting the Kremlin's long-standing narrative about its all-out war against Ukraine.

His remarks could suggest Russia's maximalist demands towards Kyiv, including territorial concession and Ukraine's neutrality.

Kyiv agreed to a 30-day ceasefire proposed by Washington during the talks in Jeddah on March 11, provided that Russia did as well. The talks in Saudi Arabia also led to the U.S. restarting key military and intelligence support for Ukraine, which had been halted last week.

"The idea itself is good, and we support it, but there are a number of issues that need to be discussed," Putin said.

According to Putin, the proposed temporary truce must be designed in a way that it can lead to long-term peace. He said that Russia wants guarantees that Ukraine will not mobilize or train soldiers, nor receive weapons during the 30-day ceasefire.

Putin also referred to Russia's breakthrough in Kursk Oblast, claiming that the ceasefire would be beneficial for Ukraine. Moscow claimed on March 12 to have retaken over 86% of seized territories in the region, including a key town of Sudzha, captured by Ukrainian troops at the start of the Kursk incursion in August 2024.

Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi acknowledged the "difficult situation" in the region but said that Ukraine will hold the defenses "as long as reasonable and necessary."

The Russian president said that preparations for the ceasefire require further talks, including a conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump.

Trump said that Putin's statement was "very promising" but "wasn’t complete," adding he is willing to meet with the Russian president.

Later in the day, Putin is expected to meet with Steve Witkoff, Trump's special envoy to the Middle East.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russia is trying to delay peace for as long as possible, given the lack of its clear position on the proposed truce.

Kyiv sees no surprises as Russia signals its rejection of US-backed ceasefire proposal
Russia is signaling its intention to reject a U.S. ceasefire proposal already accepted by Ukraine in Jeddah this week, setting the stage for a likely diplomatic standoff between Washington and Moscow. After nearly 48 hours of silence on the issue, Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov on March 13…
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
Author: Kateryna Denisova

Most popular

News Feed

1:34 PM

Russia opposes temporary ceasefire, top Putin aide says.

"We believe that our goal is a long-term peaceful settlement, and we are striving for that, a peaceful settlement that takes into account the legitimate interests of our country and our known concerns," said Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.