BREAKING: Putin ready for ceasefire but demands 'guarantees' depriving Ukraine of aid

Russia is ready to agree to the U.S.-proposed ceasefire in Ukraine but demands guarantees that Kyiv will not mobilize or train troops, nor receive military aid during it, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on March 13.

Speaking at a press conference with Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko, Putin said that the end of hostilities should "address the original causes of the crisis," parroting the Kremlin's long-standing narrative about its all-out war against Ukraine.

His remarks could suggest Russia's maximalist demands towards Kyiv, including territorial concession and Ukraine's neutrality.

Kyiv agreed to a 30-day ceasefire proposed by Washington during the talks in Jeddah on March 11, provided that Russia did as well. The talks in Saudi Arabia also led to the U.S. restarting key military and intelligence support for Ukraine, which had been halted last week.

"The idea itself is good, and we support it, but there are a number of issues that need to be discussed," Putin said.

According to Putin, the proposed temporary truce must be designed in a way that it can lead to long-term peace. He said that Russia wants guarantees that Ukraine will not mobilize or train soldiers, nor receive weapons during the 30-day ceasefire.

Putin also referred to Russia's breakthrough in Kursk Oblast, claiming that the ceasefire would be beneficial for Ukraine. Moscow claimed on March 12 to have retaken over 86% of seized territories in the region, including a key town of Sudzha, captured by Ukrainian troops at the start of the Kursk incursion in August 2024.

Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi acknowledged the "difficult situation" in the region but said that Ukraine will hold the defenses "as long as reasonable and necessary."

The Russian president said that preparations for the ceasefire require further talks, including a conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump.

Trump said that Putin's statement was "very promising" but "wasn’t complete," adding he is willing to meet with the Russian president.

Later in the day, Putin is expected to meet with Steve Witkoff, Trump's special envoy to the Middle East.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russia is trying to delay peace for as long as possible, given the lack of its clear position on the proposed truce.