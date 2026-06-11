Russia's oil output falls to one-year low amid Ukrainian strikes

Russia's crude oil production fell to its lowest level in a year in May as Ukraine intensified strikes on the country's oil infrastructure, according to data published by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) on June 11.

Russian producers pumped an average of 9.009 million barrels of crude per day in May, down from April levels, according to OPEC data based on secondary sources.

The figure was 690,000 barrels per day below Russia's production target under the OPEC+ agreement, according to Bloomberg's analysis of the report.

The decline came during a month in which Ukraine significantly increased attacks on Russian energy infrastructure. Ukrainian forces carried out at least 31 strikes against Russian refineries, oil export terminals, and pipeline infrastructure in May, the highest monthly total since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion, according to Bloomberg.

Kyiv has repeatedly said its attacks on Russian oil facilities are aimed at reducing Moscow's ability to finance the war against Ukraine.

The latest figures suggest the campaign may be adding pressure to Russia's energy sector, one of the country's most important sources of export revenue.

Bloomberg added that Russian crude-processing rates have fallen to their lowest level in two decades so far in June, citing estimates by EA Analytics, part of Energy Aspects Ltd.

Ukraine has instensified its deep-strike campaign targeting Russia's oil industry throughout 2026. One of the latest attacks came on June 11, when a fire broke out at the Afipsky Oil Refinery in Russia's Krasnodar Krai following a reported Ukrainian drone strike. The facility is one of the largest refineries in southern Russia, processing roughly 6.25 million tons of crude annually.