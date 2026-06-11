Russian strikes kill 5, injure 69 across Ukraine over past day as rail network comes under attack in country's north

Russian drones hit a passenger train and a railway depot in Sumy Oblast, as Russian attacks kill five and injure 69 civilians across Ukraine over the past day, Ukraine's state railway operator Ukrzaliznytsia and local authorities reported on June 10-11.

One railway worker was killed, and four were injured as a result of a Russian strike on a locomotive depot in Konotop, Sumy Oblast, on June 11, Ukrzaliznytsia reported.

Oleksandr Pertsovskyi, Ukrzaliznytsia's chief operating officer, said the Shahed-type drones were launched from areas near the Ukrainian border, leaving little time for people to reach shelters after air raid alerts were issued.

A Shahed-type drone also struck the area around Sumy's railway station on June 10, Ukrzaliznytsia reported.

As a result of the attack, the drone was shot down over the station building, and its debris fell onto a passenger train connecting the northern city of Sumy and Rakhiv in western Ukraine.

The roof of the last carriage caught fire, but the passengers and train crew were unharmed while taking shelter.

"Russia continues to deliberately target civilian infrastructure and the people who keep the country running every day. Despite the danger, railway workers continue to do their jobs: evacuating people, transporting goods, and keeping the country running," Ukrzaliznytsia said.

Ukrzaliznytsia has recorded 983 attacks on railway infrastructure since the start of 2026, with strikes also hitting passenger trains and causing civilian casualties.

Earlier this year, the railway operator also introduced additional safety measures for passengers. If a Russian drone or other aerial threat is detected nearby, trains are halted, and passengers are evacuated until the danger passes.

In parts of eastern and southern Ukraine, some rail routes have already been replaced by buses as ongoing fighting and Russian drone threats disrupt operations.

Beyond railway infrastructure, Russian forces also targeted other civilian facilities. Russian attacks across Sumy Oblast killed one person and injured 15 others over the past day, the local authorities reported.

The strikes were part of a broader drone assault across the country. According to the Air Force, Russian forces launched two Iskander ballistic missiles and 221 drones, 195 of which were intercepted. Two missiles and 21 drones evaded Ukraine's air defenses and struck targets at nine locations, while debris from intercepted drones was found at eight sites.

Russian attacks on Pavlohrad in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast injured 12 people on June 10 and June 11, Governor Oleksandr Hanzha said. Elsewhere in the region, one person was killed and six others were injured, the governor added.

Emergency workers dealing with the aftermath of Russian strikes on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast overnight on June 11, 2026. (Ukraine's State Emergence Service / Telegram) Aftermath of Russian strikes on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast overnight on June 11, 2026. (Ukraine's State Emergence Service / Telegram)

In Kherson Oblast, Russian forces struck 38 settlements, including the city of Kherson, killing one person and injuring 12 people, including a child, over the past day, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.

In Chernihiv Oblast, a 34-year-old police officer was killed in a Russian drone attack on a house in the Horodnia community, Governor Viacheslav Chaus said. A 68-year-old woman was injured in the attack on Snovsk, Chaus added.

In Kharkiv Oblast, Russian attacks on the regional capital injured 11 people, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said. Over the past day, the city of Kharkiv and 21 settlements in the region came under Russian attacks.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, eight people were injured in Russian attacks across the region, Governor Ivan Fedorov said. He added that 40 settlements were targeted by Russian forces.



Odesa Oblast Governor Oleh Kiper reported that two cargo ships, which were flying the flags of Barbados and Panama, were attacked by drones in the Black Sea. Kiper added that the ships were traveling through the maritime corridor.

"The enemy continues to terrorize the peaceful Odesa region and is attempting to disrupt the Ukrainian maritime corridor," Kiper said.

Russia also launched strikes against the south of Odesa Oblast, hitting civilian facilities and energy infrastructure, Kiper said, adding that no casualties were reported in the attack.