UK, German, French envoys meet Lavrov's deputy in Moscow amid E3 peace push

The ambassadors of the U.K., Germany, and France held talks with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin in Moscow, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on June 11.

British Ambassador Nigel Casey, French Ambassador Nicolas de Riviere, and German Ambassador Alexander Graf Lambsdorff met the Russian diplomat at the Russian Foreign Ministry as their countries — close partners of Kyiv — adopt a more active role in peace efforts.

During the meeting, the Russian side protested the "destructive policies" of Western countries, namely the ongoing support of Ukraine via the Coalition of the Willing, the ministry said in a statement.

Moscow again emphasized the need to address the "root causes of the conflict," a Russian talking point frequently used to justify rejecting a ceasefire and demanding territorial concessions from Ukraine.

In brief comments for the media after leaving the ministry, the French ambassador said the officials held a "good discussion" and promised a statement later on June 11.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov claimed earlier this week that the ambassadors of the three European powers requested a meeting with his deputy.

Leaders of the U.K., France, and Germany met with President Volodymyr Zelensky in London on June 7 in the so-called E3 format, renewing calls for a ceasefire along the current front lines and outlining conditions for peace talks.

In a joint statement, French President Emmanuel Macron, U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, and Zelensky emphasized the need for security guarantees for Kyiv, European participation in peace negotiations, and Russian compensation for war damages.

The statement largely aligned with Zelensky's open letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin, in which he urged direct talks between Kyiv and Moscow amid stalled U.S.-led peace efforts.

Asked about the ambassadors' meeting with the Russian diplomat, European Commission foreign affairs spokesperson Anitta Hipper said that negotiations are taking place in various formats and on various levels.

"From our side, you know very well our position. We want peace. Ukraine wants peace," Hipper said during a press briefing in Brussels, adding that the EU currently sees no signs of Russia being open to a just and lasting peace deal.

Despite ongoing media debates about the possibility of Europe launching direct talks with Russia, some European officials have expressed skepticism.

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kestutis Budrys warned that holding talks outside EU institutional frameworks risks infighting and division.

"I am afraid that we are pleasing the Russians already with discussions about who can negotiate, whether he or she is acceptable or not to Russia, whether our demands are realistic or unrealistic," Budrys told the Kyiv Independent on June 4.