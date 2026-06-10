Russian oil refinery nearly 800 kilometers from border reportedly struck by Ukrainian drones

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

An oil refinery in the Russian city of Samara was struck by Ukrainian drones overnight on June 10, social media channels reported.

Located about 800 kilometers (500 miles) from the Ukraine-Russia border, the Kuybyshevskiy oil refinery in Samara was set ablaze following Ukrainian drone strikes, independent Telegram news channel Exilenova Plus reported.

The details could not be immediately verified by the Kyiv Independent.

An air raid alert was declared earlier in the night due to the threat of a missile strike, Samara Oblast Governor Vyacheslav Fedorishchev said.

Ukraine regularly strikes military infrastructure deep within Russia and occupied territories in an effort to diminish Moscow's ability to continue waging its war.

The Ukrainian military confirmed that a bridge near the village of Chonhar connecting occupied Crimea with Russian-controlled parts of southern Ukraine was damaged in a Ukrainian drone strike overnight on June 7.

In another attack on Crimea, Ukrainian drones struck the Semikolodyansk oil depot near the town of Yedi Quyu overnight on June 7, Ukraine's Special Operations Forces reported.

Meanwhile, drone operators from Ukraine's 3rd Special Operations Forces Regiment have taken aerial control of part of Russia's land supply route to occupied Crimea, the Ukrainian military reported on June 6.

As dignitaries arrived for the 2026 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum on June 3, President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed that Ukrainian forces struck the St. Petersburg Oil Terminal in Russia's Leningrad Oblast.