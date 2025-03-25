Kremlin names energy facilities exempt from strikes during partial ceasefire

This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.S. and Russia have agreed on a list of Russian and Ukrainian energy facilities that cannot be attacked during a partial ceasefire, the Kremlin said on March 25.

The statement came after two-day talks in Saudi Arabia, during which Ukraine, Russia and the U.S. agreed to implement a ceasefire in the Black Sea and a ban on strikes against energy infrastructure.

According to the Kremlin, the list includes oil refineries, as well as oil and gas pipelines and storage facilities, including pumping stations.

The list also includes power production and transmission facilities, including power plants, substations, and transformers. Among power plants, the Kremlin specifically named nuclear power stations and hydroelectric dams.

Kyiv has yet to comment on this statement.

According to President Volodymyr Zelensky, Kyiv has handed over a list of energy infrastructure that Moscow should not strike during the partial ceasefire. He did not specify the facilities on the list.

Russian forces have regularly targeted Ukraine's civilian energy infrastructure since 2022, intensifying their aerial campaign in recent months with nightly drone and missile attacks.

Ukraine's attacks on Russian oil refineries deep behind the front lines are intended to undermine Moscow's capacity to wage its all-out war.

Moscow also claimed that the ban on strikes against energy facilities began on March 18 and would be valid for 30 days. The timeline can be extended by mutual agreement, the statement read.

Ukraine believes that the partial ceasefire for the Black Sea and energy infrastructure strikes should take effect on March 25, Zelensky said.

Despite the agreement on a ban on energy infrastructure strikes between U.S. President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, a week ago, Russia has continued its regular campaign of aerial attacks against Ukrainian cities and infrastructure.