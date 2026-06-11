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UK's defense secretary resigns, says government 'unable' to commit resources needed to defend country

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by Tim Zadorozhnyy
UK's defense secretary resigns, says government 'unable' to commit resources needed to defend country
U.K. Defense Secretary John Healey in London, United Kingdom, on June 09, 2026. (Wiktor Szymanowicz/Future Publishing via Getty Images)

U.K. Defense Secretary John Healey resigned on June 11, accusing Prime Minister Keir Starmer's government of failing to provide the resources needed to strengthen Britain's defenses.

Healey said Starmer had been "unable, and the Treasury has been unwilling, to commit the resources that the nation needs to defend the country at this time of rising threats."

The resignation exposes deep divisions within the British government over defense spending at a time when European countries are reassessing their security needs, driven by Russia's war in Ukraine and concerns that the U.S. may scale back its role as Europe's security guarantor.

Britain's Defense Ministry and Treasury have spent months at odds over how to finance higher military spending, delaying the publication of the government's Defense Investment Plan (DIP).

The prolonged standoff has frustrated defense companies, which argue they cannot make long-term investment decisions amid mounting uncertainty.

"After explaining to you that I would not be able to accept a DIP settlement that does not give our Forces the resources they need, I am now left with no other option than to submit my resignation," Healey said in his resignation letter to Starmer.

He also highlighted achievements from his tenure, including Britain's support for Ukraine.

"You spelled out the threats last week: it is our intelligence assessment, and the assessment of other countries in NATO, that there could be an attack by Russia on NATO as soon as 2030," he wrote.

"You know what defense needs."

Healey has been among the strongest advocates for Ukraine within the British government.

Throughout his time in office, he consistently backed military assistance to Kyiv, arguing that European security is inseparable from Ukraine's ability to resist Russian aggression.

Since becoming defense secretary, he repeatedly pledged continued U.K. support for Ukraine and traveled to the country on multiple occasions.

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Tim Zadorozhnyy

Reporter

Tim Zadorozhnyy is the reporter for the Kyiv Independent, specializing in foreign policy, U.S.-Ukraine relations, and political developments across Europe and Russia. He studied International Relations and European Studies at Lazarski University and Coventry University and is now based in Warsaw. Tim began his journalism career in Odesa in 2022, working as a reporter at a local television channel. After relocating to Warsaw, he spent a year and a half with the Belarusian independent media outlet NEXTA, initially as a news anchor and later as managing editor. Tim is fluent in English, Ukrainian, and Russian.

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